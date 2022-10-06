'Rings of Power' season 2 will be 'bigger and better', teases showrunner

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' is the biggest TV show right now. The Amazon Prime Video series has proven naysayers wrong and despite the negative responses from a section of fans, the viewership ratings prove, it is a success until now. The season 2 of the show is already being shot in the UK (season 1 was shot in New Zealand). As per the makers, fans can expect the second season to be even more epic. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Patrick McKay said he and others want the sophomore outing of the show to be “bigger and better” on “every level … by an order of magnitude.”

That is a tall order. As 'Rings of Power' is already pretty huge in terms of scale. It features iconic locations from JRR Tolkien's writings -- like Numenor, Lindon, Moria, and many more. A bigger scale would mean something we have not seen on television yet.

McKay also spoke about the reception to the first two episodes that were released simultaneously on the first day.

“Some people had nice things to say about the pilot and second episode, or they didn’t have nice things to say, but I hope they stay for more episodes. The bar has to keep going up," he added.

'Rings of Power' tells the story of the forging of the rings of power by elven smith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) who was fooled by Sauron, later the Dark Lord against which the Free Peoples of the Middle-earth and their allies fought the War of the Ring (in 'The Lord of the Rings').

The film also features characters that would be familiar to the fans of Peter Jackson movies: Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo).

The official synopsis of the series reads, "Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."