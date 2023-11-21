LIVE TV
Rihanna's partner ASAP Rocky to face trial for firing gun on friend

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Nov 21, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

ASAP Rocky Photograph:(Reuters)

ASAP Rocky is with Rihanna. The couple have two children together.

A video of rapper ASAP Rocky shooting a former childhood friend with a gun has now gone viral. The rapper will stand trial on charges that he fired a pistol in a feud with a former friend. It was during the second day of court hearing that it was understood that ASAP Rocky aka Rakim Mayers will have to stand trial. 

Allegedly, ASAP Rocky pointed and fired a handgun at his friend Terell Ephron two years ago, causing minor injuries. The rapper has however pleaded not guilty. 

ASAP Rocky allegedly shot his childhood friend  

Meanwhile, ASAP Rocky is facing two felony counts of assault with a firearm. He could receive up to nine years in prison if found guilty.

His former friend, Terell Ephron, was part of the A$AP Mob hip-hop collective and has known him since their time together at a New York high school. In a separate lawsuit, he calls himself the victim of assault and battery, negligence and emotional distress. He said that ASAP “lured” him to an obscure location outside the W Hotel in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on 6 November 2021 to discuss a disagreement.

A video from what happened after that is now on social media. The video was filmed on CCTV in which Rakim can be seen brandishing and firing a gun. ASAP Rocky’s legal team deny that it’s him in the video. 

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna

ASAP Rocky is with Rihanna. The couple have two children together. He rose to fame after being championed by Drake. He’s worked with several artists including Alicia Keys, Lana Del Rey, Skepta, Selena Gomez and Kendrick Lamar.

Zeba Khan

Zeba is a fashion and lifestyle reporter who has a keen eye for literature and everything vintage. She dreams of writing travel stories from every part of the world.

