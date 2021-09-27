'Red Notice' trailer: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot feature in Netflix's biggest movie ever

Dwayne Johnson shared an exclusive clip of his upcoming film 'Red Notice' that also stars Gal Gadit and Ryan Reynolds in lead roles.



Netflix unveiled a bevvy of new shows and films on Saturday during a fan event. Johnson appeared through a special video screening during the event, to hype up the film addressing it as "Netflix's biggest movie ever" and "absolutely massive."



In the film, Johnson plays a top-notch FBI agent, John Hartley, who is tasked with bringing in the world`s biggest criminals.



His path to justice collides with two rival robbers mid-heist, Nolan Booth (Reynolds) and The Bishop (Gadot). Ultimately, he is forced to work with Reynolds in order to capture Gadot.



Bursting with action, fights and explosions, the movie`s exclusive clip sees the two officers beaten hard by Gadot during the fight.



'The Umbrella Academy' star Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos from 'Silicon Valley' are also part of the star cast, however, their roles are yet to be disclosed.





The film was originally planned to release in theatres, but as with most recent films, production on 'Red Notice' was halted for some time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, until Netflix purchased the film from Universal in the summer of 2019.

The movie will be the streaming platform`s most expensive film to date, with a budget reportedly around USD 200 million.



'Red Notice' has been directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber of 'Skyscraper' and 'We're the Millers' fame.

'Red Notice' will exclusively release on Netflix on November 12.