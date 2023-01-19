'Rebel Moon' new images tease Zack Snyder's answer to 'Star Wars'. See photos

Zack Snyder's upcoming epic space opera 'Rebel Moon' has ambitions to be the next 'Star Wars'. The Netflix project has a suitably huge scale and scope and features well-known names in its big ensemble cast. Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, Corey Stoll, Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Cary Elwes, and Anthony Hopkins star in the film. Snyder penned the script with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad. The film is about a colony on the edge of a galaxy that is endangered by a tyrannical ruler called Balisarius. The first footage from the film was also unveiled in a video teasing Netflix's movie slate for 2023.

FIRST LOOK at Zack Snyder's #RebelMoon



REBEL MOON releases on Netflix on December 22, 2023 pic.twitter.com/bFRDqgb0bI — Rebel Moon Updates (@RebelMoonUpdate) January 18, 2023

You can see the promotional images above. The pictures show the characters of Sofia Boutella and Charlie Hunnam.

Get ready to explore the epic new universe from director @ZackSnyder #REBELMOON premieres

December 22 on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/kaQYRw9fvU — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) January 18, 2023

The film does appear to carry the scale and scope of 'Star Wars', but if the film and the franchise have to create a similar footprint, it will have to be a well-written story as well, something Snyder has struggled with. He does have the capacity to craft stunning visual moments, though. So watch out for those in the movie.

https://www.wionews.com/videos/exclusive-k-pop-band-blackswan-on-wion-553850

The official synopsis of the film reads, "When a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, they dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past named Kora to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand."