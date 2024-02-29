Ray Winstone calls Marvel Cinematic Universe films 'soul destroying'

Ray Winstone is not very fond of Marvel films or at least that is what we gauge from his recent comments. The actor appeared in Marvel’s Black Widow which released in 2021 starring Scarlett Johansson in the titular role.

Speaking on this week’s issue of Radio Times, Ray Winstone said it was not a lot of fun. Ray played the film’s villain, Russian general Dreykov.

What did Ray say in the interview?

In the interview, Ray said, “It was fine until you have to do the reshoots. Then you find out that a few producers have come down, and your performance is too much, it’s too strong… That’s the way Marvel works. It can be soul-destroying, because you feel like you’re doing great work.”

At the time, Ray Winstone wasn’t sure he could keep up. He almost quit on the Black Widow project altogether. “I actually said, ‘You ought to recast it because that was it for me.’ And you end up doing it again because you’re contracted to do it. Otherwise you end up in court. It’s like being kicked in the balls,” he remembered.

Ray Winstone’s future works