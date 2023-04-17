Rape allegations against actor Armie Hammer being reviewed by LA District Attorney

Reports are rife that Los Angeles District Attorney's Office is probing claims of sexual abuse made against actor Armie Hammer. A publication has confirmed that Los Angeles Police Department has already handed over the case to the DA, who has already started reviewing it.

"I can confirm that the LAPD has presented a case regarding Armie Hammer to the LADA. The matter is currently under review," DA rep Tiffiny Blacknell told CNN on Monday.

It is to be noted that the DA rep didn't specify which complaint was being reviewed, however, it's known that Hammer's ex-girlfriend Effie Angelova made some shocking sexual abuse allegations against the Social Network star during a March 2021 press conference with attorney Gloria Allred by her side. She accused him of "violently" raping her and abusing her "mentally, emotionally and sexually" in 2017.

The controversy began when a woman who says she had an intimate relationship with the actor created an account on Instagram to share gruesome details of the bizarre sexual interactions she claims she had with him. Since then several other women, who claim to be his ex-partners, have come forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct and abuse.

The 36-year-old has denied criminal wrongdoing and has not been charged in any case, as of now. Through an attorney, he previously conveyed to the media that his interactions with Angelova during their four-year relationship, and other women, have been "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory".

"These assertions about Mr Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory,” the attorney said. "The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr Hammer’s reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that."

In February 2023, he gave his first interview since the cannibalism scandal tanked his career. While speaking to writer James Kirchick of Graydon Carter's Air Mail, the actor claimed that he contemplated suicide amid the backlash.

He said, "I just walked out into the ocean and swam out as far as I could and hoped that either I drowned, or was hit by a boat, or eaten by a shark. Then I realized that my kids were still on shore and that I couldn’t do that to my kids."

