R Kelly convicted of child pornography and sexual abuse of minors in Chicago trial

Disgraced singer-songwriter R Kelly was found guilty in six counts, including three counts of child pornography, by a Chicago court jury, reported the New York Times. The publication said the jury found him guilty of filming himself abusing his goddaughter known simply as 'Jane'. A sex tape involving Kelly and 'Jane' had served as the basis of the original trial held in 2008. But both R Kelly and Jane had denied that the persons in the video were them. In the recent trial, he also faced charges of obstruction of justice by 'fixing' the trial, which included bribing or intimidating and threatening the witnesses. But the jury did not find him guilty of those.

But now, 'Jane', 37, testified that it is indeed she and Kelly in the footage.

The sexual abuse charges against the 55-year-old R&B star, who was already serving a sentence of 30 years in another federal trial held in New York in 2021, go back decades. His first marriage was illegal as it was with an underage girl -- singer and actor Aaliyah. While Kelly was 27, Aaliyah was just 15.

He is currently lodged at Metropolitan Correctional Center, Chicago. More years are expected to add to his sentence.

In the original 2008 trial, the testimony of 'Jane' and a sex tape allegedly involving Kelly and her served as the basis. But both Kelly and Jane said it was not them in the video, which led to Kelly being acquitted of all charges. It is for the 2008 trial that Kelly is being accused of 'fixing' by bribing the witnesses with money and gifts or intimidating and threatening them in the ongoing trial.

Earlier, prosecutors had said that R Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has a "dark" and "hidden" side that the general public rarely saw.

Born on January 8, 1967 on the South Side of Chicago, Illinois, R. Kelly's crimes were detailed in Lifetime documentary series titled 'Surviving R. Kelly'. The series received critical acclaim. Not long after, he was charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse in 2019, and that led to his conviction.