Quentin Tarantino on Kanye West's claim about stealing 'Django Unchained' idea from him: 'No truth to that'

Quentin Tarantino has responded to Kanye West's claims about the idea for 'Django Unchained' being stolen from latter's pitch for a music video. West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, had claimed while on Piers Morgan Uncensored that he came up with the idea of Jamie Foxx-starrer revisionist Western slavery film. He said he had pitched the idea for a music video for 'Gold Digger', but Tarantino went on to turn it into a film.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Tarantino set the record straight. Responding to Ye's allegation, he flatly said, "There’s no truth to the idea that Kanye West came up with the idea of Django. And then he told it to me and I go, ‘Hey, wow, that’s a really great idea, let me take Kanye’s idea and make Django Unchained out of it.” OK that didn’t happen."

He added, “He [West] did have an idea for a video, and I do think it was for the Gold Digger video, that he would be a slave. And the whole thing was the slave narrative, where he’s the slave, and he’s singing “Gold Digger.” And it was very funny. It was a really, really funny idea.”

Earlier, West had told Piers Morgan, “Tarantino can write a movie about slavery where – actually him and Jamie, they got the idea from me because the idea for Django, I pitched to Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino as the video for ‘Gold Digger'."

West, meanwhile, has been trouble for quite some time for his anti-Semitic statements on social media and in interviews. In a tweet shared on September 8, West had said he is "sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE." He added that he cannot be anti-Semitic because "black people are actually Jew (sic)". This is an established belief among some that the Blacks are the actual Jews. The theory is, not surprisingly, considered anti-Semitic.

The outcry led to fashion house Balenciaga and clothing retailers Gap and Adidas ending any association with him. All this led to West no longer being a billionaire.

