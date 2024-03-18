Priyanka Chopra to voice a tiger in upcoming Disneynature film

Days after Priyanka Chopra was spotted in India with her daughter Malti Marie as they attended a Bulgari event, we hear some exciting news about her upcoming project.

The global sensation will next be seen in Disneynature’s upcoming film titled Tiger. As the name suggests, the film tells the story of a tiger named Ambar, who’s a young tigress taking care of her cubs in the lush forests in India. Via this tale, Priyanka will tell the story of tigers, one of the world’s most loved wild animals.

Tiger is a special film: Priyanka Chopra

Confirming her feature in the film in which she will voice Ambar, Priyanka Chopra said, “It’s just wonderful to be able to be a part of something so special and to tell the story of this magnificent animal that comes from my country—I was very honoured.”

She added, “I have always loved tigers, and I feel a kinship with the female tiger—I feel very protective of my family. Ambar’s journey is something I think every mom would really relate to.”

According to the official release, the Disney film talks about how “the cubs—curious, rambunctious, and at times a bit clumsy—have a lot to learn from their savvy mother, who will do all she can to keep them safe from pythons, bears, and marauding male tigers.”

Disneynature’s upcoming film Tiger will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on Earth Day, April 22, 2024. The film is being helmed by Mark Linfield, co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan, and produced by Linfield, Berlowitz, and Roy Conli.

What next for Priyanka Chopra?

Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Hollywood film The Bluff. In the film, she will star alongside Karl Urban. The actress took to her social media handle to share the news, “Now and then we had a hope that if we lived and were good, God would permit us to be pirates. (Mark Twain).” She also has Head of State with John Cena and Citadel 2. The actress will also be making her comeback in Bollywood with the highly anticipated Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.