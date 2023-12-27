'Please go live, love hard', posts Jennifer Aniston remembering Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston and late actor Matthew Perry were the best of friends both on and off set. On Christmas Day this year, Jennifer reflected on her friendship with Matthew and the fragility of life in a sweet post.

On Christmas Day, Jennifer Aniston took to social media to share a message that resonates with the essence of life. She posted, “Time goes by fast. You don’t get that back. Please go live. Love hard. Let go of fear. Love yourself. Love the people around you.”

Jennifer Aniston and Friends actor lost their colleague and friend Matthew Perry in a tragic accident. Matthew Perry portrayed the beloved Chandler Bing. He passed away at 54 on October 28.

In a recent Variety interview, Jennifer Aniston revealed details about his final days. The actress said, “He was happy... He was healthy... He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard.”