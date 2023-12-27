LIVE TV
'Please go live, love hard', posts Jennifer Aniston remembering Matthew Perry

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Dec 27, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
Photograph:(Twitter)

Friends actor Matthew Perry died earlier this year in a tragic accident.

Jennifer Aniston and late actor Matthew Perry were the best of friends both on and off set. On Christmas Day this year, Jennifer reflected on her friendship with Matthew and the fragility of life in a sweet post. 

On Christmas Day, Jennifer Aniston took to social media to share a message that resonates with the essence of life. She posted, “Time goes by fast. You don’t get that back. Please go live. Love hard. Let go of fear. Love yourself. Love the people around you.”

Jennifer Aniston and Friends actor lost their colleague and friend Matthew Perry in a tragic accident. Matthew Perry portrayed the beloved Chandler Bing. He passed away at 54 on October 28.

In a recent Variety interview, Jennifer Aniston revealed details about his final days. The actress said, “He was happy... He was healthy... He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard.”

The Friends actor dealt with alcohol addiction and struggled with substance abuse for decades. Even when he was in the middle of stardom, Matthew dealt with mental health issues as a result of substance abuse. 

Zeba Khan

Zeba is a fashion and lifestyle reporter who has a keen eye for literature and everything vintage. She dreams of writing travel stories from every part of the world.

