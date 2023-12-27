Christmas brings Cardi B and Offset together amid breakup rumours

Christmas turned cupid for the on-again-off-again couple, Cardi B and Offset. The couple who were said to have parted ways for good were seen celebrating Christmas together with their kids. We wonder whether it was just a co-parenting thing or an attempt to get back together.

Earlier on December 11, Cardi B took to her Instagram and said during a live session that she will start 2024 as a single. She said, "The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you but I didn't know how to tell you so I changed my mind. But this has been for a minute now and I just feel like this is a sign. So, I wanna start 2024 afresh... open. I am curious for a new life, for a new beginning. Yeah, I am excited."

Meanwhile, Cardi B and Offset were seen hanging out together during the holidays with their two-year-old son Wave and five-year-old daughter Kulture. The two were spotted having fun with their extended family members.