Bridgerton makers teases fans with season 3 first look pics on Christmas

Bridgerton fans got an early Christmas present when Netflix dropped first look pictures from their show’s upcoming season. Season three will have eight episodes and will follow the format of other big shows that were released in two parts. Much like The Crown and others, Bridgerton season 3 will be released in two parts .

The first four episodes will be released on May 16 followed by June 13 for the final four.

The third season of Bridgerton will have showrunner Jess Brownell take over from creator Chris Van Dusen and will focus on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The upcoming season will also focus on whether or not Penelope can repair her best friendship with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who uncovered Penelope’s secret Lady Whistledown identity in the previous season.

The Bridgerton story is based on fourth book in Quinn’s bestselling series, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, skipping over Benedict (Luke Thompson) for the time being, as he was the focus of book No. 3.

The series has already been renewed for a fourth season.

The new season will have several cast members return including Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton), Simone Ashley (Kate Sharma), Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Jessica Madsen (Cressida Cowper), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington) and Julie Andrews (Lady Whistledown).