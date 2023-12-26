LIVE TV
WATCH | Dwayne Johnson recreates iconic meme on Christmas

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 03:57 PM IST
Dwayne Johnson is often known to poke fun at himself. Photograph:(Others)

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson surprised fans on Christmas by recreating a viral meme of himself from a few years ago. 

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson surprised fans this Christmas by bringing back a viral meme from a few years ago. The 51-year-old actor, who is often known to poke fun at himself, decided to celebrate the holiday by donning a familiar and funny outfit.

In a video shared on his Instagram, Johnson resurrected a snapshot that had previously gone viral. The image featured him in a distinctive ensemble, complete with a gold chain over a polo neck and a stylish fanny pack. This Christmas, The Rock decided to revisit the iconic look, sharing a video of himself singing to the tune of "The Christmas Song" by Nat King Cole.

The Instagram post quickly gained traction, accumulating over two million likes. Fans appreciated Johnson's playful nod to the past and his ability to bring humour to the holiday season. The caption, "Merry Christmas, from your keepin’ it 💯 friend. 90’s Rock," accompanied by the hashtag #TappinFannys, added a touch of nostalgia for followers.

Earlier this year, Johnson faced an amusing situation when a waxwork of him was unveiled at the Grevin Museum in Paris. Fans pointed out discrepancies in the wax sculpture, leading to a less-than-impressed response from the actor. Johnson made it clear that he would address the matter by stating, "For the record, I'm going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum in Paris, France so we can work at 'updating' my wax figure here with some important details and improvements - starting with my skin colour." 
 

Kshitij Mohan Rawat

Kshitij is a Senior Sub-Editor in WION's Entertainment section. He reviews, writes features and opinion pieces about latest movie and TV releases. He has been a movie and TV buff for most of his life. In his free time, he likes reading and gaming. He has previously worked with Indian Express.

