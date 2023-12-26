WATCH | Dwayne Johnson recreates iconic meme on Christmas

Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson surprised fans this Christmas by bringing back a viral meme from a few years ago. The 51-year-old actor, who is often known to poke fun at himself, decided to celebrate the holiday by donning a familiar and funny outfit.

In a video shared on his Instagram, Johnson resurrected a snapshot that had previously gone viral. The image featured him in a distinctive ensemble, complete with a gold chain over a polo neck and a stylish fanny pack. This Christmas, The Rock decided to revisit the iconic look, sharing a video of himself singing to the tune of "The Christmas Song" by Nat King Cole.

The Instagram post quickly gained traction, accumulating over two million likes. Fans appreciated Johnson's playful nod to the past and his ability to bring humour to the holiday season. The caption, "Merry Christmas, from your keepin’ it 💯 friend. 90’s Rock," accompanied by the hashtag #TappinFannys, added a touch of nostalgia for followers.