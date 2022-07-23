Pics of Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Paris honeymoon stand as testimony of their unconditional love

Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who recently got married in Las Vegas, have jetted off to Paris for their honeymoon. Several pictures and videos from their trip have gone viral on social media and fans can’t stop gushing over their adorable PDA moments.

A video of the newlyweds sharing a passionate kiss on a park bench is making waves on the internet.

Looking stunning as ever in a beautiful floral dress, JLo was seen walking around the city with her beau Ben, who had donned a blue shirt with a pair of pants.

Earlier, the couple stepped outside for dinner with their kids around the Marais neighbourhood, Rue des Rosiers, and the Centre Pompidou. Jennifer wore a long flowy red gown for the night while Ben wore a black suit.

In some viral snaps, the couple can be seen kissing each each other on the dinner table. Take a look!

For the unversed, JLo and Affleck first dated in the early 2000s and even got engaged but later parted ways in 2004. After staying apart for almost two decades, the two decided to reconcile and get back into a relationship.

Also read: Ben Affleck's ex Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to his wedding with Jennifer Lopez: 'So romantic'