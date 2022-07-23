Ben Affleck's ex Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to his wedding with Jennifer Lopez: 'So romantic'

Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow is also rooting for Bennifer as they start their new journey together as husband and wife. On Friday, the actress did a Q&A session on Instagram stories and answered several pressing questions of her fans.

When a fan asked how she felt when her ex-boyfriend got married to JLo, Paltrow showed her support for the reconciled couple and said, via Page Six, "LOVE!!! SO ROMANTIC!!! VERY HAPPY FOR THEM."

The actress has always been supportive of her ex. Back in September, Paltrow commented on Jennifer Lopez's stylist Mariel Haenn's post to express how happy she is for the couple.

When the stylist posted a snap of Affleck and Lopez's red-carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival, Paltrow wrote, "Okay, this is cute."

Gwyneth and Affleck were together between the years 1997 and 2000. They co-starred in two films back then.

JLo and Ben tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas at A Little White Chappel last Saturday.

They first started dating in July 2002 and got engaged that November. They later postponed their 2003 wedding due to unknown reasons. And, eventually, they cancelled their wedding and parted ways.

In 2021, the two rekindled their relationship. After dating again for a couple of months, they decided to finally get married and embrace matrimony.

