Pedro Pascal & Bella Ramsey feature in first look of HBO series 'The Last of Us'

Actors Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey feature in the first look photo from HBO series ‘The Last of Us’. The HBO series released its first look today.

The Last Of Us is a high-profile adaptation of the Sony Playstation franchise from Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.

The Last Of Us is based on the critically acclaimed video game by the same name, developed by Naughty Dog exclusively for the PlayStation platforms. The story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Pedro Pascal plays Joel, who is tormented by past trauma and failure and he must trek across a pandemic-ravaged America, all the while protecting a girl who represents the last hope of humanity.

The pilot episode of HBO series will be directed by Kantemir Balagov. It will be a co-production with Sony Pictures Television. PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog.

Druckmann and Mazin write and executive produce; Carolyn Strauss (Game of Thrones, Chernobyl) also executive produces along with Naughty Dog president Evan Wells alongside Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan of PlayStation Productions.