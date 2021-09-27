'Money Heist' is coming to an end this year

One of the most iconic shows on OTT, 'Money Heist' is coming to an end.



The show which is currently streaming on Netflix is also known as 'La Casa De Papel'. The show which enjoys huge popularity worldwide will be coming to an end in December this year.



Netflix`s subscribers were served with the latest update at the streamer`s promotional marathon 'Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event' on Saturday.



The show premiered its fifth season earlier this month and unveiled the first five episodes. Reports suggest, the streaming platform Netflix has set the release of the final five episodes of the show on December 3.



The intriguing sneak peeks of these final episodes were also released by Netflix at the event.



In the episodes released, the gang was seen shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. The gang is upset and happy at the same time as they have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment comes upon after losing, Tokyo, one of their members.

The much-loved character of the show- The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, the mastermind of the show does not have an escape plan like earlier.



When everything seems fine, an enemy enters the scene that is much more powerful than any they have faced yet- 'the army'.



The end of the popular heist show on Netflix is approaching and appears like what began as a robbery will turn into a war.



The cast of the acclaimed series includes Ursula Corbero, Alvaro Morte, Itziar Ituno, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herran, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Rodrigo de la Serna, Darko Peric, Najwa Nimri, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belen Cuesta, Fernando Cayo, Fernando Soto, Jose Manuel Poga and Mario de la Rosa.