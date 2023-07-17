Paul Rudd makes a fan's dream come true! Actor features in indie musician's song as mailman

Hollywood actor Paul Rudd loves his fans and he never misses a chance to make them feel special and give back to the community, which can partly be credited for his success. Recently, he featured in a cameo role in a fan's music video and donned a mailman's costume. You'll be shocked to know that the actor "randomly met the fan in passing" at a stop on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Obliging to the fan's request, the 54-year-old actor agreed to feature in "A Good Thing" by Claud, an indie artist signed to Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory Records. Check it out below!

How did the collaboration happen? In a TikTok video, which was aptly titled "How I Got Paul Rudd to Make a Cameo in My Music Video", the Chicago-born singer-songwriter explained that he noticed the actor in the VIP tent at the concert and approached him.

"I was like, ‘Paul Rudd, this sounds kind of weird but there’s a song on my album, the song’s called ‘Paul Rudd,'" Claud recalled. "He was so nice about it and he gave me his email and was like, ‘Send it to me. I’d love to hear your album'." He added that he "can’t believe" the actor entrusted him with the email address.

After listening to the album, the actor responded to the indie musician via email and told him that he love his music. "He came for the whole entire day," Claud explained in their TikTok video. "He stayed for like five hours, and we shot that whole scene and danced outside." What happened next can be seen in the music video!

The fan concluded by saying that it was the best day of his life.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE