Night Court star Richard Moll passes away at 80

Richard Moll, the beloved actor renowned for his iconic role as Bull Shannon in the hit series Night Court, has sadly passed away at the age of 80. He is survived by his children Chloe and Mason Moll, his ex-wife Susan Moll and his stepchildren Cassandra Card and Morgan Ostling.

A representative for the actor confirmed the news to People, stating that Moll peacefully departed this world at his home in Big Bear Lake on Thursday.

Born on January 13, 1943, in Pasadena, California, Moll was the youngest of three siblings. After obtaining a degree in History from the University of California, Berkeley, he followed his passion for acting.

Standing at an impressive 6'8" with a distinctive deep voice, Moll soon became a household name through his portrayal of the lovable bailiff, Bull Shannon, on the popular NBC sitcom Night Court from 1984 to 1992. The Emmy-nominated show, co-starring Harry Anderson and John Larroquette, spanned nine seasons and revolved around the nightly proceedings of a Manhattan Criminal Court presided over by Judge Harold "Harry" T. Stone.

In 1985, Moll received a Saturn Award nomination for his role in the horror film House. His career extended to voice acting, where he lent his distinctive tones to Harvey Dent/Two-Face in The Adventures of Batman & Robin and Scorpion in Spider-Man: The Animated Series.

During his versatile acting career, he played pivotal roles in The Flintstones, Jingle All the Way, Casper Meets Wendy, and Scary Movie 2. He is also known for his recurring role in the sitcom Getting By, alongside Cindy Williams, and for voicing a bodyguard in the animated series Mighty Max.

In a notable departure from his often villainous roles, Moll took on the character of a gay man in the satirical rom-com But I'm a Cheerleader (1999), playing a role that involved shepherding teenagers to a "re-education camp."

Moll's television appearances spanned a wide range of shows, including Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, 7th Heaven, Smallville, No Place Like Home, Cold Case, and Headless Horseman.

Apart from his successful acting career, Moll was known for his passion for bird watching. He eventually retired to the tranquil mountain community of Big Bear Lake.

