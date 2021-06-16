Neal McDonough joins ensemble cast of 'American Horror Story: Double Feature'

Reports confirm that Neal McDonough has been cast in upcoming season of American Horror Story: Double Feature.

He will play the series regular role of Dwight ‘Ike’ Eisenhower in season 10 of Ryan Murphy’s FX series American Horror Story: Double Feature. Not to confuse, it’s not the role of 34th US president but a character with the same name.

The show already boasts of an ensemble cast including Macaulay Culkin, Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’ will consist of two stories: one by the sea, one by the sand.

It will premiere on August 25 on FX and will be available to stream the next day on FX on Hulu.

Meanwhile, McDonough recently wrapped filming and executive producing ‘Boon’, in which he also stars.