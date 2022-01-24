National Geographic acquires rights to documentary 'Fire of Love' on volcanoes

National Geographic Documentary Films has picked up the rights to ‘Fire of Love’, a documentary and love story about two French scientists who died tracking the volcanoes that were their passion.

The film is a part of the Sundance Film Festival 2022 virtual edition.

The documentary film ‘Fire of Love’ is directed by Sara Dosa and is narrated by ‘Kajillionaire’ filmmaker Miranda July. The film centres on volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft, who sought to understand the magic of volcanoes by capturing the most explosive imagery ever recorded. They died in 1991 in a pyroclastic flow on Japan’s Mount Unzen.

To make the film, the creative team has been given unprecedented access to the more than 200 hours of footage that the couple shot over the course of 20 years. The film is a Sandbox Films, Intuitive Pictures and Cottage M co-production.

The film will be released by National Geographic Documentary Films in theatres later this year.