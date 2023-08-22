National Cinema Day: Watch Barbie, Oppenheimer for just $4 in the US

This Sunday, movie enthusiasts across the United States are in for a treat as theatres gear up for the second annual National Cinema Day. In an exciting announcement made on Monday, theatre owners revealed that on August 27, audiences will be able to catch their favourite films, including the blockbuster hits Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, and Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, both of which relased on July 21, for a mere $4 per ticket at participating cinemas throughout the country, reported news agency Associated Press. Last year's inaugural National Cinema Day, orchestrated by the Cinema Foundation, an affiliate of the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO), saw a resounding success as per AP. The event brought in an impressive 8.1 million moviegoers who indulged in the thrill of the silver screen for just $3 a ticket. For context, the average movie ticket in 2022 stood at $10.53.

The success of this year's August box office can be attributed to the enduring popularity of Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, and Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, which have caused the industry to experience a resurgence.

A double feature of both movies, dubbed Barbenheimer, was promoted initially by fans who were amused by the vast differences between the tone of the two films. While Barbie was a fantasy comedy and all about pink, Oppenheimer was a serious biopic about the invention of the atomic bomb and was painted in muted colours.

Data firm Comscore reports that the summer box office has surged to an impressive $3.8 billion in ticket sales, marking a significant 16.6 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2022.

So mark your calendars for August 27, and prepare for a day of cinematic delight without breaking the bank. With more than 3,000 theaters participating, including major chains like AMC and Regal, National Cinema Day is an opportunity to catch up on the latest films at an unbeatable price.

