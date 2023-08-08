Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied split after 11 years of marriage amid affair reports

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are said to have officially parted ways, their split marking a turn of events after Portman was conspicuously spotted without her wedding ring during what should have been their 11th wedding anniversary celebration. This revelation follows a series of reports suggesting that Millepied engaged in an extramarital affair, causing irreparable strain on their relationship. According to sources cited by Us Weekly, the couple's bond was severely tested earlier in the year when news of Millepied's alleged affair emerged. Despite making efforts to mend their relationship, it appears that their attempts were not enough to salvage their union, and they are now living separate lives.

Natalie Portman spotted without a wedding ring

On the anniversary itself, Portman, aged 42, was observed at an Agency City FC event in Sydney, Australia, her finger conspicuously devoid of the symbol of their matrimony. The absence of her wedding ring spoke volumes about the state of their relationship.

The history between the two began when Portman and Millepied, now 46, crossed paths on the set of the critically acclaimed film Black Swan in 2010. Millepied, a former principal dancer with the New York City Ballet, played a pivotal role in the production by imparting his ballet expertise to Portman. This marked the beginning of a significant chapter in both their personal and professional lives.

In a candid interview on SiriusXM Town Hall in 2018, Portman reflected on the spark between them during those formative years. She expressed her excitement and enjoyment of their time together, describing it as a beautiful experience that led her to realise the depth of her feelings for him.

“It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. … I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, ‘Oh, right, this is the person,’" she said.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied got engaged in 2010

Their love story reached its first milestone with their engagement announcement in 2010, followed by the birth of their first child, Aleph, the subsequent year. The couple sealed their commitment in a wedding ceremony in 2012 and expanded their family once again in 2017 with the arrival of their second child, Amalia. Millepied's creative influence continued to be a part of Portman's journey, as he took on the role of choreographer for her 2018 film Vox Lux.

The rift between Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied

Last year, on August 4, Portman took to Instagram to publicly honour her husband of a decade. "Ten years today @benjaminmillepied, and it keeps getting better…” she wrote.

Her post exuded warmth and affection, celebrating their enduring love. However, the idyllic image was soon shattered when reports emerged in June, alleging that Millepied had engaged in an affair with a younger woman. Sources at the time conveyed Portman's initial response as one of disbelief and hurt, yet she was open to exploring the possibility of rebuilding trust.

