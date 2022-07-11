Natalie Portman talks about how media sexualized her when she was a teenage star

Natalie Portman, 40 may have come a long way in her career and life, but the actor still can't forget the way the media treated her when she was just 13 years old.



Portman has reprised her role of Jane Foster in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' and promoting the same, the actress during an interview recalled how the media reacted and reviewed her when she starred in the action-thriller 'Léon: The Professional'.



During her interview with Sunday Times via ET Canada, Natalie talked about how the media discussed her when she was just a 13-year-old girl. “I think, in that time, it was very normal,” she said referring to things written on her.



“Some of it was the types of roles that were being written and some of it was the way journalists felt entitled to write about it,” she added before giving an example of a review that left a huge impact on her and not in a good way.



“I remember reading a review of myself when I was about 13 that mentioned my breast buds,” she recalled. After reading the review, Natalia added that she started turning down scripts including love scenes.



“It was like, I’m not going to be seen that way, because it felt like a vulnerable position and also a less respectable position, in some way, to be characterized like that,” she said.



'Thor: Love and Thunder' was released in theatres globally on July 8 and fans are giving a tremendous response to the film.