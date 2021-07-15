Monsters At Work S1, EP 3 review: Of love and human connections

The employees at Monsters Inc. are moving over the organizational changes, and fresh hire Tyler Tuskman (voice by Ben Feldman) is warming up to his team members at Monsters Inc. Facilities Team (pompously called MIFT) although Val Little’s (voice by Mindy Kaling) repeated declaration of her being ‘best friends’ with him is irksome. “I don’t remember!” he screams.



Baddie Duncan at MIFT is a self-appointed supervisor of the duo who—along with the rest of the team—is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the damaged kid room is restored back to its original form. A former monster-turned-jokester’s sneeze caused the mayhem.



Unlike the first two, this third episode focuses on a handful of characters and creator (Roberts Gannaway) slowly but surely bridges the gap between monsters and humans. For instance, Mike (voice by Billy Crystal) has forged a friendship with the baby girl—he calls her ‘little Snore’—he babysits while the damaged room undergoes reconstruction, and Val confides in a visibly irritated Tyler that she ‘remembers’ so much of him because no one noticed her at Monsters University.



Through a serious of laughable moments, the writers of this Pixar TV series humanize demons and how they are—after all—not so different from humans. That they, too, feel feelings: of love, jealousy, insecurity and long for emotional bonds.



This episode, titled ‘The Damaged Room’, also gives us a sneak peek into Tyler’s mind—he likes his environment and maybe, wants to take up his jokester gig a bit more seriously.



If the makers plan on taking the central characters’ individual tracks ahead as this animation series progresses, it is working: we are somewhat hooked.



'Monsters At Work' S1, EP3 is now streaming on Disney + Hotstar.