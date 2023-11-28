Michael Waldron takes charge of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty script

Marvel Studios has swiftly made a key change to the script of the upcoming film Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Michael Waldron, best known as the creator of the popular series Loki, has been confirmed as the writer for the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Waldron, already a significant figure in Marvel's storytelling landscape, played a pivotal role in crafting Loki and contributed to the script of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He is also set to write Avengers: Secret Wars, the film that will follow Kang Dynasty. Scheduled for release on May 1, 2026, Kang Dynasty will be followed by Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.

The decision to bring in Waldron follows the departure of director Destin Daniel Cretton from the project. Cretton, however, remains involved with Marvel through the TV show Wonder Man and the sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The initial draft of Kang Dynasty was penned by Jeff Loveness, known for his work on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The character Kang, portrayed by Jonathan Majors, made his first appearance in the season one finale of Loki and later served as the antagonist in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film's conclusion hinted at a complex future for the character, with multiple variants forming a Council of Kangs.