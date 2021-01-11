Michael B Jordan, Lori Harvey are Instagram official! Check out their romantic pics here

After months of dating and hiding the fantastic news from their fans, actor Michael B Jordan has made it Instagram official with sweetheart Lori Harvey.

Sharing ultra-romantic pictures of themselves, the duo stormed the internet on Sunday.

Michael B Jordan has always been private about his romances and thus this comes as a nice surprise. In one picture, Jordan is seen gazing into Harvey’s eyes and we think it’s our favourite one of the duo. Michael B Jordan named sexiest man alive of 2020 by People magazine

Lori Harvey is the daughter of funny guy Steve Harvey following his marriage to her mother, Marjorie Bridges.

News of romance between Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey first sparked last year when they were spotted at an airport together just before Thanksgiving. In December, they were pictured together again.

Denzel Washington, Saoirse Ronan, Michael B Jordan: The 25 greatest actors of the 21st century