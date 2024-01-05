Meryl Streep praises Barbie, says 'You’ve saved the movies last summer and our jobs'

It was all about the film Barbie and its effect on the worldwide box office at the Palm Springs Film Awards last night on January 4 as celebrities discussed Greta Gerwig’s massive entertainer. Among others, Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep made a rare appearance and praised the film majorly for what it did to the cinemas.

Meryl Streep praises Barbie

Meryl Streep attended the event to present Carey Mulligan with the International Star Award. She took to the stage right after Billie Eilish and Finneas won an award for their Barbie song "What Was I Made For?". Before presenting the award to Mulligan, Meryl Streep told Billie and Finneas, "I just want to say to Billie and Finneas that you have delivered the Barbie love bomb. You've saved the movies last summer and all of our jobs. You've delivered joy to countless generations and genders of people, and you should surf that wave kids, until you're old and deserve to be jaded like me."

Meryl Streep presents award to Carey Mulligan

The actress then turned her attention to Carey Mulligan and her remarkable performance in Bradley Cooper’s Maestro. Meryl said “If you were trying to identify one essential quality that Carey brings to the wide and wildly varied characters she’s played, it really is located in what she withholds from us… It’s like the smaller tremors that we get here in California. Not really measurable, nothing shifts, but you’re aware that the earth is roiling below and what when that cracks open, she can bring your house down.”

Amid all the praise for her performance, Carey Mulligan gushed at Meryl Streep presenting her the award and remembered, “I was in the car alone on my way home from the Maestro premiere and I got her reply. I opened it expecting, you know, ‘I can’t sorry, Christmas, etc.’ And she said, ‘Of course darling, I’ll throw on a frock and I’ll drive down.’ And I went, ‘F*** off!’ And my driver looked at me like I was personally offending him and he was horribly offended. And I had to apologise and say, ‘I’m so sorry, but Meryl Steep!’. I’ve been telling people all Christmas, ‘Meryl Streep is giving me a prize.’ Everyone says, ‘F*** off!’ It’s a big deal but anyway’.”