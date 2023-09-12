Mee Lee Miller: The trailblazing photographer portrayed by Kate Winslet in Lee

Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet can currently be seen in Lee, a British biographical drama film directed by debutante Ellen Kuras. It is about Lee Miller. While the film does not have a release date yet, either streaming or theatrical, it got its world premiere at the ongoing 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10 in the Official Selection category. Miller lived a fascinating life, so much so that it makes one glad that there is finally a film about her, and starring an actress of Winslet's calibre. The film explores the complex and multifaceted life of this remarkable woman, and early reviews are positive.

So who was Lee Miller? She was an American photographer, model, and artist. She is best known for her contributions to the field of photography, particularly her work as a war correspondent and fashion photographer during World War II. Here is her life story in brief.

#LEE starring Kate Winslet as war correspondent Lee Miller is the best performance of her career. pic.twitter.com/tF8JdPreWw — Baz Bamigboye @Deadline (@BazBam) September 10, 2023 ×

Early Life and modelling career

Lee Miller was born on April 23, 1907, in Poughkeepsie, New York, USA. She began her career as a model and muse in the 1920s, working with renowned photographers such as Edward Steichen and Man Ray. She was known for her striking beauty and distinctive style, and her image graced the covers of fashion magazines like Vogue.

Photography career

However, Miller's talents extended far beyond modelling. She had a keen interest in photography and became an apprentice to Man Ray in Paris. Under his guidance, she developed her skills as a photographer and started creating her own works, which often blended Surrealism and avant-garde styles. Some of her notable works include experimental and surrealist photographs that pushed the boundaries of conventional photography.

Miller became a war correspondent for Vogue magazine, a highly unusual role for a woman at the time. She was assigned to cover various aspects of the war, from the frontlines to the homefront. Her photographs during this period provided a unique and often unfiltered perspective on the conflict.

Miller's lens captured the daily lives of soldiers on both the Allied and Axis sides. Her photographs not only showed the heroism and camaraderie of soldiers but also the fatigue, fear, and vulnerability they experienced during the war. She had a remarkable ability to capture candid moments that revealed the humanity of those involved in the conflict.

Kate Winslet as Lee Miller recreating the iconic picture in Hitler's bathtub. pic.twitter.com/zNCNwBrt6i — Kate Winslet Updates (@UpdatesWinslet) September 11, 2023 ×

One of the most powerful and haunting aspects of Miller's work during World War II was her documentation of the Holocaust and the liberation of concentration camps. She was among the first photographers to enter and document the horrors of the Dachau and Buchenwald concentration camps. Her photographs from these camps are searing images of the suffering endured by the survivors and the evidence of the atrocities committed by the Nazis. These images played a crucial role in bearing witness to the Holocaust and ensuring that the world did not forget the horrors that had occurred.

Iconic bathtub photograph

Vogue model, war correspondent and combat photographer: Elizabeth "Lee" Miller in Hitler's bathtub, 1945.



“On the floor are her boots, covered with the filth of Dachau, which she has trodden all over Hitler’s bathroom floor. She is saying she is the victor”, her son said. pic.twitter.com/HWi9yKncD6 — Marina Amaral (@marinamaral2) December 23, 2020 ×

Perhaps one of Miller's most famous and iconic photographs was taken in the immediate aftermath of World War II. In April 1945, shortly after the liberation of Munich, Germany, Miller entered Adolf Hitler's apartment, and she was famously photographed taking a bath in his bathtub. This photograph, often referred to as the "Hitler's Bathtub" or "Lee Miller in Hitler's Bathtub," is a striking symbol of the defeat of the Nazi regime. It represents a bold and defiant statement against the atrocities committed by Hitler and the Third Reich. This image remains a powerful and evocative representation of the triumph over tyranny.

Post-World War II and later life

After the war, Lee Miller continued her photography career and covered various subjects, including fashion and travel. She also married British surrealist artist Roland Penrose. Miller's work has been celebrated for its artistic and documentary value. Her photographs are in the collections of major art institutions, and her legacy continues to influence photographers and artists to this day.

She passed away on July 21, 1977, but her work continues to be remembered and admired.

