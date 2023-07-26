Matty Healy faces backlash over 'performative activism' during performance in Malaysia

British pop singer Matty Healy's is facing trenchant criticism due to his "performative activism" after he delivered an explicit rant against the Malaysian government and engaged in a same-sex kiss with a bandmate during the performance. The act has sparked anger among LGBTQ activists and allies in the country. They fear that such actions may worsen the already challenging situation for the LGBTQ community in Malaysia, where homosexuality is still criminalised, carrying a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years. The dominance of conservative Islam in the country restricts various aspects of sexuality, alcohol consumption, and perceived challenges to traditional values and "public decency."

As per the BBC, a source close to the band explained that Healy's intention was to show support for the LGBTQ community. While some locals appreciated the sentiment, others believe that his actions have endangered the delicate political climate for LGBTQ individuals in Malaysia, potentially leading to further restrictive policies.

What exactly did Matty Healy do?

During the concert, Healy began a rant against Malaysia's anti-LGBT laws, while under the influence of alcohol. He also destroyed a concert organiser's drone and spat on fans. The consequences of his protest were significant, resulting in the shutdown of the entire Good Vibes festival, which still had two more days left and included other international acts. Festival-goers, many of whom came from other parts of Southeast Asia and had paid considerable amounts to attend, were affected.

The reactions from the audience were mixed, with some cheering and others displaying unease. Videos on platforms like TikTok showed many young LGBT Malaysians expressing their fury at Healy's actions. They criticized him for displaying a patronizing Western attitude towards Asia and highlighted the potential harm caused by such acts in their own country.

Who is Matty Healy?

Healy is best known as the lead vocalist and frontman of the band The 1975. The band was formed in Manchester, England, in 2002, and their music blends elements of indie rock, pop, and electronic music. He is the son of actors Tim Healy and Denise Welch. Growing up in a creative environment, Matty developed a passion for music early on. He co-founded The 1975 with his childhood friends Ross MacDonald, Adam Hann, and George Daniel, and they released their debut self-titled album in 2013.

He is known for his distinctive vocal style, thought-provoking lyrics, and socially conscious themes in his music. He has been praised for addressing issues such as mental health, politics, and modern society in his songs.

