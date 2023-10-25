Martin Scorsese admits Quentin Tarantino and him are built differently

Martin Scorsese has a thing or two to say about Quentin Tarantino’s impending retirement. Quentin has on several occasions said that his 10th feature film will be his last and he will retire from filmmaking after that.

Scorsese, who is busy promoting Killers of the Flower Moon, was recently asked how he feels about Quentin’s statement and their styles of functioning.

When asked if he thinks that he is built differently than Quentin, the Killers of the Flower Moon director said, “I am,” and explained, “He’s a writer. It’s a different thing. I come up with stories. I get attracted to stories through other people. All different means, different ways. And so I think it’s a different process…I respect writers and I wish I could. I wish I could just be in a room and create these novels, not films, novels.”

“I’m curious about everything still,” Scorsese added. “That’s one of the things. If I’m curious about something I think I’ll find a way. If I hold out and hold up, I’ll find a way to try to make something of it on film, but I have to be curious about the subject. My curiosity is still there. I couldn’t speak for Quentin Tarantino or others who are able to create this work in their world.”

Quentin Tarantino is currently working on his 10th feature, The Movie Critic. He plans this film to be his last and he wants to leave behind a strong and tightly-curated filmography.

If Tarantino really does retire after The Movie Critic, he’ll only be in his 60s at the time of leaving filmmaking behind. Scorsese, meanwhile, is 80 years old and has just released Killers of the Flower Moon.

Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon is now playing in theatres.

