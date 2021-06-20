Mark Hamill celebrates his 'Space Sis' Carrie Fisher's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

A new batch of celebrities who will be getting their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame soon. The announcement was made earlier this week. This year, Carrie Fisher, a legend who is known best for playing Princess Leia in Star Wars, will receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame



To celebrate the special honour, Mark Hamill paid homage to his space sis. Mark took to his social media and shared a touching throwback photo of the pair from different occasions, movie stills and more. The veteran actor, 69, also shared an image of Carrie's new star.



“I congratulate & salute all 38 new #HollywoodWalkOfFame honorees-Welcome to the neighborhood!” Mark captioned several photos with his Star Wars co-star. Hamill first met Fisher while filming 1977’s original Star Wars.



''Much love & a very special 1-finger salute to the incomparable, hilarious & irreverent force of nature that was my space sis Carrie Fisher,” he continued. “Her star will blaze from here to eternity.”

The most famous twins of the sci-fi movie franchise, Mark and Carrie starred in a 1997 movie as Luke and Leia, respectively. Over the years, Fisher's on-screen brother Hamill has raised his voice rooting for the actress to have her name on Hollywood's most famous walk.



“Carrie WILL get her well-deserved Star on the Walk of Fame, it’s only a matter of when. The rule is a 5-year wait when awarded posthumously. A letter to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce wouldn’t hurt, urging them to time it to the release of #EpIX #AlwaysWithUs,” Hamill tweeted in 2018, the same year, Hamill received his star.



Tragically, Fisher passed away in December 2016 after suffering a heart attack while on a flight to Los Angeles from production on Star Wars in London.



The late actress is among the 38 honorees who will have their names in the popular Los Angeles landmark, including Francis Ford Coppola, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ewan McGregor and more.