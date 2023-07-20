Margot Robbie promised Warner Bros Barbie will earn $1bn: Maybe I was overselling

Margot Robbie, who is not just the main star but also the producer of the Barbie movie, took on the task of convincing Warner Bros that her vision for the film would lead to financial success. She confidently expressed during pitch meetings that she believed the movie had the potential to generate $1 billion at the worldwide box office. To achieve this success, she emphasised the importance of having writer-director Greta Gerwig on board, making a strong case that pairing a big idea with a visionary director had proven lucrative for studios in the past. In her green-light meeting, Robbie drew parallels to successful projects like "dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg," using examples that had been both extraordinary and financially rewarding for the studios over the years. With Gerwig at the helm, she believed Barbie could achieve similar heights.

"And then I gave a series of examples like, ‘dinosaurs and [Steven] Spielberg’ – pretty much naming anything that’s been incredible and made a ton of money for the studios over the years. And I was like, ‘And now you’ve got Barbie and Greta Gerwig.’ And I think I told them that it’d make a billion dollars, which maybe I was overselling, but we had a movie to make, okay?” she told Collider.

Will Barbie be a billion-dollar project?

While whether the film will indeed make $1 billion remains to be seen, it's already showing promise as a blockbuster for Warner Bros. The movie is projected to have an opening weekend in the range of $95 million to $110 million, with some exhibitors even speculating that it could potentially reach $140 million in its debut. Warner Bros plans to release Barbie in a substantial number of theatres across North America, with a total of 4,200 locations set for the opening weekend, reported Variety.

What is Barbie all about?

Barbie follows the journey of Barbie and Ken, who find themselves expelled from the perfect world of Barbie Land due to their imperfections. Directed by Gerwig and co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, the film explores themes of self-exploration and existential crisis as the characters navigate the realm of reality. The star-studded cast also includes Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt, Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Sharon Rooney, Anna Cruz Kanye, Ritu Arya, Conor Swindell, Jamie Demetriou, Marisa Abela, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, and Ncuti Gatwa.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE