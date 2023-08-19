Madonna says, 'it's great to be alive' in her birthday video after health scare

Pop star Madonna is nothing but grateful after being able to celebrate her 65th birthday with a full heart days after getting cured of the bacterial infection that led to her being hospitalised.

On Friday, the Frozen singer, who turned 65 on August 16, shared a video on her Instagram.

The montage reel showed the singer celebrating her birthday in the very Madonna way: dancing her heart out, wearing all shiny things, enjoying live music, eating dinner, and many other things.

The video shows Madonna's six children, including Lourdes Leon, 26, Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 17, and twins Stella and Estere, 10, and close friends, who were there with the pop star to mark the big day.

In the caption of the video, she wrote, ''It’s great to be Alive………… .. and Amazing to Be able to put on my dancing shoes and Celebrate my Birthday! 🎉🎉🎉 Im So Grateful.Thank you Lisbon and to all who made it possible! 🇵🇹♥️.''

In the video, the icon is wearing glittery and elegant dresses, all accessorised with heavy jewellery, goggles, and much more.

Somewhere in the video, she can be also heard saying, "it’s great to be alive" as her guest cheered for her.

Watch the clip below:

Madonna's birthday comes two months after she was hospitalised for a "serious bacterial infection," and had to stay in the ICU for several days.

After recovering from the health scare, Madonna penned a long note dedicated to her six children and the fans who have stood by her.

Thanking her children, Madonna said, "Love from family and friends is the best Medicine."

She wrote in the post, "I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference."

Madonna's Celebration Tour dates -

After postponement, the highly anticipated tour will kick off on October 14 in London, following which she will perform in Belgium, Denmark, Sweden, Spain, Portugal, and France, among other places. The North American leg of the tour is now scheduled to commence on December 13 with a trio of shows in Brooklyn.

