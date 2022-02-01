Machine Gun Kelly changes name of album after getting tattoos of previous name with Travis Barker

Machine Gun Kelly is changing the name for his upcoming album, months after he got matching tattoos with Travis Barker of the previous title. The two had got matching tattoos in August that read, ‘Born With Horns’ – the original title of the album.

Machine Gun Kelly recently announced that he’s going to call the album ‘Mainstream Sellout’.

This has nothing to do with the personal equation between Travis and Machine Gun Kelly as the latter even asked during a video to the former, “We’re friends no matter what, right? Remember when we got the new album name tattooed on our arms?” To this, Travis laughed and replied, “You changed it…”

Machine Gun Kelly is expected to release the album some time this year as he told Variety that it will be “more guitar-heavy” than 2020’s ‘Tickets to My Downfall’.

In addition, MGK said that Mainstream Sellout “feels like it has an objective or a real lesson that you’re walking away with.” The singer dropped the first single of the album titled ‘Papercuts’ back in August.

He’s currently engaged to Megan Fox.