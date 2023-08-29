Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese to reunite for The Wager. Details here

In a significant collaboration that should capture the attention of moviegoers and film enthusiasts, Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are teaming up once again to bring an upcoming nonfiction book to the big screen. The project in question is the adaptation of journalist David Grann's book, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder, which has been secured by Apple Original Films. The announcement follows their recent work on the adaptation of Grann's true-crime book Killers of the Flower Moon, due for release in October.

In this new venture, Scorsese is set to direct The Wager, with DiCaprio taking on a starring role. Notably, DiCaprio and Scorsese have forged a fruitful partnership over the years, collaborating on several acclaimed films that have garnered attention and accolades. Their earlier collaborations include titles like Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

What is The Wager all about?

The narrative of The Wager is set against the backdrop of the 1740s and revolves around a British ship's crew that finds themselves in a perilous situation. After chasing a Spanish vessel, the crew's ship crashes on an island in South America's Patagonia region. Months later, another ship arrives on the Chilean coast, this time with three sailors who accuse the survivors of mutiny. The ensuing events lead to a trial initiated by the British Admiralty, seeking to unravel the truth behind the dramatic sequence of events.

Killers of the Flower Moon release date

Meanwhile, Killers of the Flower Moon will be released in select cinemas on October 6. It will then get a wider release on October 20. At one point, it will also be available for streaming on Apple TV+.

