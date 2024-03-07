Kirsten Dunst took a break from acting after being offered only 'sad mom' roles

Hollywood actress Kristen Dunst is done with playing the sad mom roles. After years of doing excellent work as an actor, Dunst finally earned her first Academy Award nomination for her performance in 2021's The Power of the Dog.

In the Jane Campion movie, Dunst played the roles of a wife and mother. The actress may have garnered rave reviews for her performance in the movie, but the one thing about which she is not very happy is the roles that started coming up after her critically acclaimed performance in The Power of the Dog.

In her recent interview with Marie Claire, the 41-year-old actress reflected on her two-year-long break after Oscar nomination, saying, "There's definitely less good roles for women my age."

“I haven’t worked in two years,” the Marie Antoinette actress said as she talked about being stereotyped. “Every role I was being offered was the sad mom.”

Dunst, who is a mother of two children James (2) and Ennis (5) said, "To be honest, that's been hard for me...because I need to feed myself. The hardest thing is being a mom and...not feeling like, I have nothing for myself. That's every mother—not just me."

Breaking her two-year hiatus, Kristen will be next seen in director Alex Garland's Civil War. In the upcoming film, Dunst plays the role of Lee Smith, a photojournalist who is covering the American war zone, risking her life.

Talking about the fourthcoming drama, Dunst said it was something fresh that was offered to her.