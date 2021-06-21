Justin Timberlake shares first photo of his second son Phineas

Marking the special occasion of Father's Day, Justin Timberlake shared the first picture of his second son, Phineas.



The 40-year-old singer took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures to celebrate dad's day. Justin secretly welcomed his second son with his wife Jessica Biel in July. The couple also shares a 6-year-old son, Silas.



The singer gushed over his two sons, Silas and Phineas as he shared a rare insight into his personal life. Along with a pic of Silas singing into a microphone, Timberlake shared a picture featuring himself playing a video game as both of his sons watched. In the photo, the father of two sits with Silas on the couch, while Phineas is playing on the floor and looking at the TV.

Justin Timberlake also shared the picture of his dad and grandfather and thanked them for their sacrifices.

"Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined," Justin began his caption. "Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments. Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there!!!"

On Father's Day, his wife Jessica shared a sweet tribute to the father of her child with a few rare pictures “Baby, you are the moon, the stars and the sour cream pound cake of my life."

“You put a roof over our heads, and then fix it when the home made rocket goes terribly wrong. You put food on the table, so the baby can throw it under the table. You let us use the couch as an indoor trampoline even though we have one outside. You love the noise and the chaos of it all even though you’ve worked all night are are trying to sleep. We are grateful for you for all the big things and the things we don’t see. Thank you for making it so fun. We love you dearly. And to all the other dads out there taking names and building play sets, I salute you. Happy Father’s Day. Baby, You bring the light into our lives in so many ways," she concluded her post.