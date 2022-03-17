Jussie Smollett walks out of jail post serving less than a week of 150-day conviction

Jussie Smollett is a free man. He walked out of jail, merely days after he was given a 150-day sentence for faking a hate crime.

He walked out of Cook County Jail and was met with members of his defense team, family and supporters.

He was granted a stay on the sentence, a one-page order unceremoniously released by the Illinois Appellate Court. The order noted that the actor had never been convicted of a violent crime. In fact, the paperwork’s only real demand was that Smollett put up a $150,000 personal recognisance bond.

The gay 39-year-old African-American was found guilty in December of "planning" the fake assault by paying two Nigerian brothers $3,500, and of lying to police in his depositions. He was found guilty of falsely telling police he was the victim of a racist and homophobic hate crime in 2019 -- an attack prosecutors said he himself staged.

