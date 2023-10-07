Julia Fox claims Kanye West 'weaponised' her against Kim: I felt like little puppet

Julia Fox was one of the first ladies whom Kanye West dated post his split with Kim Kardashian. Kanye, now known as Ye, and Julia Fox's romance was a short fling, but it became the hottest headlines.

Almost two years after their breakup, Julia Fox is opening up about her short romance with West, as she went on to reveal that the ''Donda'' rapper “weaponised” her during their relationship following his divorce.

During her interview with the Los Angeles Times, Fox said that she earlier thought that her relationship with the controversial singer “could be something real.”

"I really understood him on a visceral level," the Uncut Gems actress said, before adding that she, "thought ultimately I’d be helping a precarious situation.''

“But I learned very quickly that I was being weaponised,” she added. “I just felt like his little puppet.”

Further explaining, Julia said that she has lightly mentioned anything about her relationship with Kanye in her upcoming book Down the Drain.

She told the Times, "I’m not signing a f***ing NDA just on principle. I never have, and I never will'', before adding, "Unless it’s a professional opportunity, then sure.”

Further, Julia said that she understands that her relationship with Kanye has affected her professional commitments. Julia says, she "know(s) for a fact I’ve been up for certain things and couldn’t do it because of dating Kanye. It's kind of wild."

"It really wasn’t that big of a deal, but other people made it such a big deal," Julia added.

In November last year, Julia in a TikTok video revealed the true reason for her dating West. In the video, Julia admitted that she dated the American rapper so that he would leave Kim Kardashian alone.

After Kanye's divorce from Kim, the rapper continued to make sensational comments against his ex-wife and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

In the TikTok video, she said she had this thought that “maybe I could get him off Kim Kardashian’s case. Maybe I can distract him, like, just get him to like me.” She added, “If anyone can do it, it’s me, because when I set my mind to something, I do it.”

Kanye and Julia first sparked romance rumours during the New Year's Eve holiday in 2022 after they were spotted spending time together in Miami. The stars then were photographed on multiple outings together in New York City. However, they ended their relationship after dating for a month.

Meanwhile, Kanye is now married to Bianca Censori. The couple got married earlier this year in a low-key ceremony.

Kanye and her Bianca continue to make headlines for their weird activities, whether it's Kanye walking barefoot or Censori's mostly nude outfits.

