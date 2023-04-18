Judge seals proposed settlement in Alec Baldwin's Rust lawsuit to protect privacy of Halyna Hutchins' son

The judge presiding over the wrongful death lawsuit involving actor Alec Baldwin and others associated with the fatal film set shooting has decided to keep the terms of the proposed settlement agreement confidential, reported the Associated Press. The settlement would benefit the 10-year-old son of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was killed on the set of the Western film Rust in 2021. The judge cited the child's right to privacy as a reason for sealing the documents and approval hearings in the civil lawsuit. During a videoconference hearing, District Court Judge Bryan Biedscheid stated that the interests of the minor child were his top priority in making this decision.

District Court Judge Bryan Biedscheid said during the hearing, "What is driving my decision is really the interests of the minor child. And that is one of the very most powerful reasons to seal a matter."

The wrongful death lawsuit filed by Matthew Hutchins, the widower of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was killed on the set of Rust last year, named several producers, crew members with safety responsibilities, an ammunition supplier, and Andros Hutchins, his 9-year-old son at the time, as plaintiffs.

In the October 21, 2021 incident, a bullet was fired by actor and producer Baldwin on the Bonanza City, New Mexico set of the movie and hit Hutchins and writer-director Joel Souza. While Souza survived his injuries, Hutchins did not.

The tragedy sparked a discussion on the proper protocols for handling firearms in the entertainment industry, the risks involved, and ways to mitigate them. Various film organisations put forward suggestions to prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future. Some advocates have proposed more stringent rules, while others have recommended a complete ban on the use of real guns on sets.

Following the incident, Rust's filming was suspended. It will now resume in the spring of this year. Souza will return, while Bianca Cline will assume the cinematography duties. The film, which is a western, stars Baldwin, Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, Frances Fisher, and Jensen Ackles.

