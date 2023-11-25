Jon Hamm expresses interest in MCU role: X-Men or Fantastic Four?

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Jon Hamm, renowned for his role in Mad Men, didn't hold back on his eagerness to become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). An avid comic book enthusiast, Hamm expressed his hopes of securing roles in potential upcoming X-Men or Fantastic Four projects.

Hamm had come close to portraying Mister Sinister in a shelved sequel to The New Mutants before Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019. With the X-Men franchise now firmly in the MCU, Hamm is setting his sights on new opportunities within this cinematic powerhouse.

While recognizing the complexities of the decision-making process at higher echelons of the industry, Hamm openly conveyed his genuine desire to be part of the MCU. In his own words, he stated, "I would love to. I’ve been a fan of Marvel Comics and comics in general since I was probably single digits. I think there are tons of stories that I’m familiar with, at least, that are still out there to be told."