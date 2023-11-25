Jon Hamm expresses interest in MCU role: X-Men or Fantastic Four?
Jon Hamm has expressed his strong desire to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Jon Hamm, renowned for his role in Mad Men, didn't hold back on his eagerness to become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). An avid comic book enthusiast, Hamm expressed his hopes of securing roles in potential upcoming X-Men or Fantastic Four projects.
Hamm had come close to portraying Mister Sinister in a shelved sequel to The New Mutants before Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019. With the X-Men franchise now firmly in the MCU, Hamm is setting his sights on new opportunities within this cinematic powerhouse.
While recognizing the complexities of the decision-making process at higher echelons of the industry, Hamm openly conveyed his genuine desire to be part of the MCU. In his own words, he stated, "I would love to. I’ve been a fan of Marvel Comics and comics in general since I was probably single digits. I think there are tons of stories that I’m familiar with, at least, that are still out there to be told."
Hamm's connection with Marvel Comics dates back to his childhood, and this personal affinity adds a layer of authenticity to his expressed interest. He sees a multitude of untold stories within the X-Men and Fantastic Four realms, expressing a keenness to contribute to these narratives on the cinematic stage.
Marvel has been dropping hints about the imminent inclusion of the X-Men in the MCU, fueling anticipation among fans. Simultaneously, director Matt Shakman is actively involved in bringing the Fantastic Four to life on the big screen. While online speculation, including Pedro Pascal's rumoured link to the role of Dr. Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, has been circulating, Shakman said that an official announcement will come only when the casting process concludes.