Joker: Folie à Deux: Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn costume is all things stunning

Ladies and gentlemen, let's give it up for Lady Gaga and her undeniably gorgeous look as Harley Quinn for the much-awaited Joker: Folie à Deux! First set photos from the production have emerged online and they show Gaga's stunning costume and makeup for the movie, which is worthy of applause.

In the now-viral snaps, Gaga is seen standing amid a large crowd as Gotham police officers try to escort her into a government building. Protesters are seen standing next to Gaga with placards that read, "Free Joker," "Justice 4 Joker," "Joker Marry Me" and "No Justice Not Guilty Not Joking."

The film is currently being shot around New York City and Newark, New Jersey.

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn on the set of Joker 2. pic.twitter.com/AVoTMWGzJi — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 25, 2023

Gaga's Harley Quinn costume has been designed by Oscar-nominated Arianne Phillips and it cuts between the heightened sensibility of the comic book source material and the gnarly aesthetic of the first Joker film.

Also read: Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York

On Valentines Day, director Todd Phillips took to social media and shared a poster of Gaga and Phoenix locked in a romantic embrace as Joker and Harley Quinn. Check it out below!

Previously, Harley Quinn was famously played by Margot Robbie in Birds of Prey and Suicide Squad movies. Phillips's version of Quinn, however, is expected to be much darker, just like his depiction of Joker in the 2019 film. Major details of the film are currently kept under wraps.

Phillips' original Joker was a commercial success. The film earned two wins at the 2020 Academy Awards - Phoenix for best actor and Hildur Guðnadóttir for best original score.

Joker: Folie à Deux will hit theatres on October 9, 2024.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE