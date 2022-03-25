Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: 'Pirates' actor faces defeat in short hearing before trial

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal tussle is about to begin in April and will have some of the biggest A-listers from Hollywood standing on the trial.

Before the main trial began, in a short hearing, Virginia Judge Penney Azcarate ruled against Johnny Depp in a multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit against ex partner Amber Heard. The judge said that Amber can utilise the state’s anti-SLAPP statute in the matter.

The hearing, however, doesn’t grant Amber immunity for what she wrote in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed that led to this defamation lawsuit. It does, however, mean that Amber Heard’s attorneys can argue that the actress deserves immunity in front of the jury.

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will begin April 11.

