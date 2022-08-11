Johnny Depp becomes King Louis XV in first project after defamation trial. See photo

The first look of actor Johnny Depp in his upcoming film 'Jeanne Du Barry' is out. The French film will be actor's first acting project after his much-publicised defamation trial involving his ex-wife Amber Heard. He will play the role of 18th century King of France called King Louis XV. The film is being directed by 'Polisse' writer and director Maïwenn Le Besco, who is often known as just Maïwenn. In the first look image, Depp can be seen in the garb of a French ruler with his eyes blindfolded. He is standing while facing sideways. You can see the image for yourself below.

Louis XV, also known as his beloved Louis, reigned as King of France for 59 years until his death in 1774. He was beheaded after the French Revolution.

The film follows Madame du Barry, a courtesan and the final mistress of Louis who fell in love with the monarch. She then moved to the Palace of Versailles, the former royal residence of French kings, and irked many a courtier due to her presence.

Maïwenn has also co-written the film with Teddy Lussi-Modeste. The film was reportedly shot at Versailles and around Paris in this year's summer.

Depp was earlier rumoured to reprise the role of Jack Sparrow in the multi-billion dollar grossing fantasy adventure 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film franchise. Reports had said that the actor had been offered $301 million to make a comeback and that Disney, the studio behind the franchise, had also apologised to the actor.

But one of the actor's representatives later denied the rumour while speaking to NBC News. "This is made up," they said.

Depp's comeback to cinema will likely evoke controversy. He was accused by Heard of mentally and physically abusing her during their relationship. Heard and Depp met in 2009 when they worked opposite each other in 'The Rum Diary'. After dating for four years, they married in 2015.



