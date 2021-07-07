'John Wick: Chapter 4' signs Lance Reddick to reprise his role of Charon

Keanu Reeves’ next 'John Wick: Chapter 4' has cast Lance Reddick. He will reprise his role as Charon, the concierge of New York’s Continental Hotel. He’s the guy who helps out Keanu Reeves’ title character whether he’s fending off bad guys or looking after Wick’s dog.

In John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Charon fights with Wick in the High Table attacks at the hotel. Together the guys take out the strike force with Charon later rejoining Ian McShane’s Winston as his bodyguard.

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ had previously announced cast including Keanu Reeves in titular role, Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, and Shamier Anderson. The project is directed by Chad Stahelski.

On the project he said, Stahelski said, “Lance has been part of the franchise since the very beginning and has had an integral role in shaping the world of John Wick. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with him again.”

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ is written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The pic is being produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski and executive produced by Reeves and Louise Rosner. The movie is currently in production and will shoot this summer on location in France, Germany, and Japan.

