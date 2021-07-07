Zack Snyder to make sci-fi adventure ‘Rebel Moon’ for Netflix

Zack Snyder is now busy working on a sci-fi fantasy titled ‘Rebel Moon’ that he is co-writing and will direct and produce for Netflix. This is his second-in-continuation project with streamer after ‘Army of the Dead’.

Zack Snyder is co-writing the script with Army of the Dead co-screenwriter Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad.

Rebel Moon is set in motion when a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate people dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.

The filmmaker will collaborate with his wife and producing partner Deborah Snyder via the duo’s Stone Quarry along with longtime principal Wesley Coller.

Zack Snyder plans on beginning production in early 2022.