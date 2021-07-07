Universal films to stream on Peacock within four months of theatrical release

Universal group has revealed that it is joining hands with sister streaming service Peacock in a major way.

Going forward, Universal Pictures films will hit Peacock no later than four months after they open in theatres. This will start from the year 2022 and will help in establishing a pay-one home entertainment window which would originally take at least six or seven months in total.

It follows the practice of other such collaborations like the one between WarnerMedia, Disney and Paramount.

What will be different in the case of Universal is that they are going to license its content across a variety of platforms. For the first and last four months, movies will play exclusively on Peacock; for the intervening 10 months, they will be made available to other partners that have yet to be disclosed.

UFEG vice chairman Peter Levinsohn said the new dynamic pay-one agreement proves the company’s “continued commitment to building a film ecosystem that allows filmmakers and artists to reach the broadest possible audience, celebrates and strengthens the theatrical experience, and, above all, empowers fans to experience the films they love on their own terms.”

Levinsohn added, “We’re excited to become Peacock’s first pay-one partner while the platform continues to curate and build a vast film library that will delight its rapidly growing subscriber base.”

Universal’s theatrical release calendar for 2022 includes ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’; a new original film from Jordan Peele; DreamWorks Animation’ ‘The Bad Guys’ and ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’; and Illumination’s ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’, among other titles.