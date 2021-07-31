Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox sweet wishes for Lisa Kudrow on her 58th B'day

Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffey turned 58 today and her 'Friends' co-star Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston have a sweet wish for their dearest Phoebe.



Celebrating the birthday of their long-time pal, Jennifer and Courteney both took their social media and shared heartwarming wishes.



Sharing a selfie with Kudrow from the 'Friends Reunion', Cox wrote, ''Happy birthday my Loot,'' “You are the most unique, loving, direct, honest, smart, funny, talented, serious competitive gamer I know,” she added. “Not to mention talented writer, loving mother and wife. And that’s just the beginning of the list.”

Adding a funny 'Friends' twist, she wrote, ''Ps. I just have one question… Did you ever find out what they were feeding smelly cat?''



Meanwhile, Aniston posted her cute kissing picture of them on the Instagram story, “Happy birthday my Floosh,” she wrote, Further adding. “Making me laugh THIS hard since day 1… Love you @lisakudrow.”





Just recently, Lisa, Courteney and Jennifer spent the Fourth of July together and shared a sweet summer selfie.



The trio rose to international fame on 'Friends' with their castmates Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry. All the stars got back together recently for the 'Friends Reunion'