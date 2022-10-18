Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde slam former nanny's 'false' claims about their relationship 

Former couple Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde may have had a bitter separation but they seem to have taken a united stand against their children's former nanny who recently gave a detailed account about their split blaming Wilde for having an affair with Styles and leaving Sudeikis heartbroken.



The former couple released a joint statement to the media and said, "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly."



"Her now 18-month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone," the statement concluded.

The two share two kids, Otis, 8 and Daisy 6.

In an interview, the couple's former nanny alleged Sudeikis discovered Wilde was in a relationship with Harry Styles after discovering e-mails on an Apple Watch, and that the 'Ted Lasso' star was so upset over the relationship that he laid under Wilde’s car to stop her from going to visit Styles.

"On the Monday morning (of) Nov. 9, when I came back from a weekend off, (Jason) was crying a lot, crying and crying. I didn’t know what had happened at all," the nanny alleged to the Daily Mail.

"After I’d got the kids ready, Jason came upstairs and was having some coffee. He was crying and a mess, saying, ‘She left us. She left us!’"

The nanny also claimed that Sudeikis banned any staffers from playing Styles’ music in their home. She reportedly worked for the family for more than three years.

Wilde and Styles worked together in the former's directorial venture 'Don't Worry Darling' which opened to mixed reviews last month.